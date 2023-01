videoDetails

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Announcement of 'Hindu Rashtra', who is upset?

Shailender Kumar | Updated: Jan 27, 2023, 11:30 PM IST

A new video of Peethadhishwar Dhirendra Krishna Shastri of Bageshwar Dham surrounded by controversies has surfaced, in which he is seen reaching the top of the Himalayas. The question is arising that why there is opposition to Dhirendra Shastri from one side of Sanatan? Watch the debate on this issue in Kasam Samvidhan Ki!