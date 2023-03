videoDetails

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Anurag Bhadoria clarified on the photo

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 01, 2023, 12:54 AM IST

Akhilesh Yadav's photo has come to the fore with the accused Sadakat in the Umesh Pal murder case. After which BJP leaders have attacked SP. In the Kasam Samvidhan Ki show, the SP spokesperson said that the Bharatiya Janata Party has strong ties with criminals.