Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Baba's bulldozer on 25 gangsters!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 02, 2023, 01:36 AM IST

Yogi Adityanath was speaking in the House today on the budget of Uttar Pradesh. During his entire address, the opposition was his target, Yogi Adityanath started his rhetoric on the opposition with the murder of Umesh Pal in Prayagraj and then attacked socialism with its support. Yogi Adityanath has made it clear that Ramrajya will work in UP, socialism will not work.