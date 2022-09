Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Big disclosure in Maharashtra ATS investigation on PFI

| Updated: Sep 27, 2022, 12:00 AM IST

A video of the PFI strike in Kerala on 23 September is going viral, in which a SDPI leader Shiju Bakar is seen giving threats. Meanwhile, Maharashtra ATS has revealed that PFI was hatching a big conspiracy to target RSS leaders on this Dussehra. According to this disclosure, the members of PFI were collecting information of RSS.