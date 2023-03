videoDetails

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: BJP spokesperson targets Samajwadi Party

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 15, 2023, 10:30 PM IST

On the one hand, the UP Minorities Commission has written a letter regarding Ramzan. The commission said that security arrangements should be made around Idgah and mosques. On the other hand, the UP government will celebrate Shri Ram Janmotsav in Ayodhya on March 30 and 31, in which Yogi Adityanath is likely to participate.