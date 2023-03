videoDetails

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Country's Muslims in danger or needlessly controversy?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 24, 2023, 12:36 AM IST

The time for the 2024 elections is getting shorter. Political parties are busy in making and changing their respective strategies. In this direction, BJP has taken a big step in Uttar Pradesh. BJP to reach out to the minorities in Uttar Pradesh. Some parts of PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat program are being brought in the form of an Urdu book. Which will be given to the children to read.