Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Dhirendra Shastri of Bageshwar Dham demands Hindu nation

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 19, 2023, 11:09 PM IST

Peethadhishwar Dhirendra Shastri of Bageshwar Dham, who reached Maharashtra, has once again demanded a Hindu nation. Dhirendra Shastri claimed that India would definitely become a Hindu nation. Peethadhishwar Dhirendra Shastri further said that a child should be dedicated to Sanatan. Watch today's debate on this big issue in Kasam Samvidhan Ki show.