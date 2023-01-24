videoDetails

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Documentutri or tool kit to defame PM Modi?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 24, 2023, 11:04 PM IST

BBC's documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi "India: The Modi Question" has sparked a debate in the country and the world. Britain's PM Rishi Sunak said in Parliament that we do not agree with BBC's documentary. But in India, a group of students at Hyderabad Central University organized a screening of the BBC documentary inside the university campus. So there the JNU administration said that if the screening happens then action will be taken. Watch today's debate on this big issue in Kasam Samvidhan ki.