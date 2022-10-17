NewsVideos

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Hijab used as a tool of defense?

|Updated: Oct 17, 2022, 11:14 PM IST
During an examination in a school in Muzaffarpur in Bihar, when a girl was asked to take off her hijab and get it checked, she created a religious uproar. The girl made this an issue and called people from outside. Not only this, she alleged that the teacher called her a traitor and also said that if there is so much stubbornness to wear the hijab, then you should go to Pakistan. The school has denied these allegations. Watch the debate in Kasam Samvidhan Ki on this issue.

