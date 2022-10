Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Hindus are decreasing, Muslims are increasing?

| Updated: Oct 21, 2022, 12:00 AM IST

Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh said that the population explosion in the country is worrying. He said that the number of Hindus is decreasing due to conversion. The conspiracy to convert is going on in many parts of the country.