Kasam Samvidhan Ki: If agenda in 2014 is Hindutva, then flag is the Caste

Shailender Kumar | Updated: Feb 03, 2023, 11:51 PM IST

The debate that started with Bihar's Education Minister on Shri Ramcharitmanas has got stuck on UP's Swami Prasad Maurya. SP spokesperson Sunil Singh Sajan has also demanded the removal of the chaupai from Shri Ramcharitmanas. On the other hand, Vishwa Hindu Parishad has demanded the Election Commission cancel the recognition of RJD and SP. Keshav Prasad Maurya said that SP is an anti-Ram party. Watch today's debate on this big issue in Kasam Samvidhan Ki.