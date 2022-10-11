Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Is 'brotherhood' an illusion of mind?

Now the question is being asked whether the Ganga-Jamuni tradition for which the country was known is now over? These questions are arising because Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb has to go through a political ordeal every day. AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi has said in an Exclusive conversation with Zee News that Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb is now a museum in the country. He has said that now the Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb is not alive but dead. In such a situation, the question is, is brotherhood just an illusion of the mind?