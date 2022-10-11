NewsVideos

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Is 'brotherhood' an illusion of mind?

|Updated: Oct 11, 2022, 12:20 AM IST
Now the question is being asked whether the Ganga-Jamuni tradition for which the country was known is now over? These questions are arising because Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb has to go through a political ordeal every day. AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi has said in an Exclusive conversation with Zee News that Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb is now a museum in the country. He has said that now the Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb is not alive but dead. In such a situation, the question is, is brotherhood just an illusion of the mind?

All Videos

DNA: Rain exposes poor drainage system in Agra
3:45
DNA: Rain exposes poor drainage system in Agra
DNA: Bet Dwarka to become new route map of terror?
13:47
DNA: Bet Dwarka to become new route map of terror?
DNA: Putin's 'retaliation' on Ukraine
14:12
DNA: Putin's 'retaliation' on Ukraine
DNA: How to forgive the misdeeds of 'abusive' leaders?
16:8
DNA: How to forgive the misdeeds of 'abusive' leaders?
‘Milk Pouring’ protest for UK’s vegan activists
‘Milk Pouring’ protest for UK’s vegan activists

Trending Videos

3:45
DNA: Rain exposes poor drainage system in Agra
13:47
DNA: Bet Dwarka to become new route map of terror?
14:12
DNA: Putin's 'retaliation' on Ukraine
16:8
DNA: How to forgive the misdeeds of 'abusive' leaders?
‘Milk Pouring’ protest for UK’s vegan activists
kasam samvidhan ki,kasam samvidhan ki with aditi tyagi,Aditi Tyagi,aditi tyagi zee news,aditi tyagi live,Asaduddin Owaisi,asaduddin owaisi live,असदुद्दीन ओवैसी,Parvesh Verma,Hindu Muslim,Zee News,Zee News live,Zee News Live TV,ZEE LIVE,zee live tv,zee live news,zee news aditi tyagi,zee news live today,KSK,ksk live,Live TV,live news,owaisi live news,news today,ganga jamuna tehzeeb,ganga jamuna tehzeeb becomes museum,