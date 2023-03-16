videoDetails

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Killing of innocents for the promotion of Islam says Prem Shukla

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 16, 2023, 10:50 PM IST

On March 15, International Day against Islamophobia was celebrated in many countries of the world. The United Nations has started this only last year, the special thing is that India had objected to this International Day declared against Islamophobia and India had said that phobia against all religions is increasing. Despite this opposition, yesterday two states of India advocated International Day against Islamophobia.