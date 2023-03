videoDetails

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Only Hindu-Muslim, these people are so shameless -Atul Londe

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 09, 2023, 11:40 PM IST

On one hand, all the countries are praising Modi's personality after coming to India, on the other hand, Rahul Gandhi, who has gone on a tour of Britain, is a fierce attacker on Prime Minister Modi, accusing him of ruining the country.