NewsVideos

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Pakistan's politics again depends on India

|Updated: Nov 24, 2022, 01:26 AM IST
Ever since Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan was ousted from power, he remained in the headlines for one or another reason. Sometimes he remains in the media because of the allegations of corruption against himself and sometimes by accusing the Shahbaz Sharif government. Many times he has also gathered a lot of discussions by praising India's foreign policy. Imran Khan said in an interview that he wants good relations with India, this is a need of Pakistan. But this will not be possible as long as there is a BJP government in India.

All Videos

Watch: Prabhas’ Adipurush receives more flak from the audience after HanuMan's teaser release
Watch: Prabhas’ Adipurush receives more flak from the audience after HanuMan's teaser release
Tantrik pours superglue on a couple to kill them in Udaipur jungle
Tantrik pours superglue on a couple to kill them in Udaipur jungle
DNA: When the first female president was elected in Liberia in 2005
2:56
DNA: When the first female president was elected in Liberia in 2005
DNA: Analysis of NASA's 'Deep Space' mission
9:53
DNA: Analysis of NASA's 'Deep Space' mission
DNA: A village in Gujarat where everyone wants to go to America
15:18
DNA: A village in Gujarat where everyone wants to go to America

Trending Videos

Watch: Prabhas’ Adipurush receives more flak from the audience after HanuMan's teaser release
Tantrik pours superglue on a couple to kill them in Udaipur jungle
2:56
DNA: When the first female president was elected in Liberia in 2005
9:53
DNA: Analysis of NASA's 'Deep Space' mission
15:18
DNA: A village in Gujarat where everyone wants to go to America
Imran Khan,imran khan praises india,Pakistan PM Imran Khan,Imran Khan on India,PM Imran Khan,imran khan news,imran khan lauds india's foreign policy,imran khan praised india,imran khan speech,pm imran khan speech,imran khan on bjp,imran khan today,pm imran khan today,imran khan praise india,imran khan speech today,pm modi imran khan,Imran Khan India,imran khan praised modi,imran khan on india foreign policy,India,