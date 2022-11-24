Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Pakistan's politics again depends on India

| Updated: Nov 24, 2022, 01:26 AM IST

Ever since Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan was ousted from power, he remained in the headlines for one or another reason. Sometimes he remains in the media because of the allegations of corruption against himself and sometimes by accusing the Shahbaz Sharif government. Many times he has also gathered a lot of discussions by praising India's foreign policy. Imran Khan said in an interview that he wants good relations with India, this is a need of Pakistan. But this will not be possible as long as there is a BJP government in India.