videoDetails

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: 'Religion' crisis on daughters marriage?

Shailender Kumar | Updated: Jan 13, 2023, 10:26 PM IST

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has declared the marriage of Muslim girls at the age of 15 valid. After which the Supreme Court has made its strict comment on this decision. The Supreme Court has approved the hearing on the marriage of Muslim girls. The Supreme Court said that the decision of the Punjab-Haryana High Court should not be taken as an example. Watch today's debate on this issue in Kasam Samvidhan Ki.