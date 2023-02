videoDetails

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Retired Major General KK Sinha exposed Pakistan

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 02, 2023, 11:45 PM IST

In Pakistan, built on the basis of religion, there was a fidayeen attack on the mosque in the past. On one side there is hunger in Pakistan. He is begging from door to door with a bowl. But the Government of Pakistan is taking action to take revenge from the leaders of Imran Khan in its country. In Kasam Samvidhan Ki show Major General retired KK Sinha exposed Pakistan.