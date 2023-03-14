videoDetails

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: RSS attack, Rahul Gandhi 'irresponsible'?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 14, 2023, 11:43 PM IST

Congress MP from Wayanad Rahul Gandhi fiercely attacked the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh during the Bharat Jodo Yatra and his London visit. Now a reply has been given to Rahul Gandhi on behalf of the Sangh. General Secretary of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Dattatreya Hosabale while giving advice to Rahul Gandhi said that Rahul Gandhi should show more responsibility. Watch today's debate on this big issue in Kasam Samvidhan Ki show.