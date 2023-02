videoDetails

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Strayed from issues, stuck on 'Hindu-Muslim' only?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 23, 2023, 12:04 AM IST

In the UP Assembly, the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath government presented the budget for the year 2023-24, but during this Akhilesh Yadav and his party's MLA Kali Sherwani reached the assembly. On the other hand, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was in saffron clothes as usual. Election experts are calling this Akhilesh Yadav's big political plan for Muslim vote bank in 2024.