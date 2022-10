Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Survey of madrasas politics or need?

| Updated: Nov 01, 2022, 12:02 AM IST

The politics regarding the survey of non-government madrasas is getting intensified. A former Samajwadi Party MLA even went as far as to say that if he tried to ban madrassas, there would be madrassas from house to house. AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi has called it a small NRC. Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati even accused both the Congress and the BJP of insulting madrassas.