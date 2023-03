videoDetails

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: The attack on corruption did the opposition face atrocities?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 13, 2023, 11:53 PM IST

With the raids of ED-CBI, the opposition is attacking the BJP and the central government. Due to ED's raid on Lalu Yadav and family, the Bihar government is fiercely targeting the Centre. Today for the first time Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav came in front of the media on this matter. Watch today's debate on this big issue in Kasam Samvidhan Ki show.