videoDetails

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: The 'guise' of foreign forum, words on Modi!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 10, 2023, 01:02 AM IST

G-20 summit is going to be organized in India this year. In such a situation, the world is praising India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi fiercely. But, in Cambridge University, Rahul Gandhi attacked the Government of India and PM Modi. Watch today's debate on this big issue in Kasam Samvidhan Ki show.