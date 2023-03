videoDetails

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: The law does not apply for Muslims says Shivani Durga

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 19, 2023, 11:13 PM IST

Peethadhishwar Dhirendra Shastri of Bageshwar Dham has demanded Hindu nation many times. Now he has asked Hindus to give birth to one more child. In the show Kasam Samvidhan Ki, Shivani Durga said that when Muslims give birth to 16 children, then this law does not apply to them.