Kasam Samvidhan Ki : ...Then we have to say Vande Mataram?

| Updated: Nov 08, 2022, 12:12 AM IST

A PIL was filed seeking to elevate national song ‘Vande Mataram’ to status of national anthem ‘Jana-Gana-Mana’. When the Delhi High Court sought a response from the Center over it, Centre told court that the national anthem 'Jana Gana Mana' and the national song 'Vande Mataram' "stand on the same level" and that citizens should show equal respect to both.