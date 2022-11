Kasam Samvidhan Ki: What did Giriraj Singh say on Rahul Gandhi's 'Mahakal' worship?

| Updated: Nov 29, 2022, 10:48 PM IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today offered prayers at the famous Mahakal temple of Lord Shiva in Ujjain. After this, he also attacked PM Modi. During a conversation with Zee News on this matter, Union Minister Giriraj Singh said that I am happy that the Gandhi family is going to temples.