Kasam Samvidhan Ki :What is the significance of Army's statement on PoK?

| Updated: Nov 23, 2022, 01:02 AM IST

After independence, Pakistan had occupied a part of Jammu and Kashmir which is known as PoK. Today the commander of Northern Command has given a big statement on POK. He has said that the Indian Army is fully prepared to conduct operations in 'Pak Occupied Kashmir' (POK). Only the orders of the government are awaited. Today in Kasam Samvidhan Ki there is a big debate on this issue