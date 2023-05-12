videoDetails

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Whose government will be formed in Karnataka?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 12, 2023, 11:02 PM IST

Karnataka assembly results are going to come tomorrow. Despite the bad signs in most of the exit polls, the BJP claims that it will form the government. A big basis for the claim...that it has Modi. And the Congress has already started meetings. Congress claims that its victory will exceed all exit polls. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said Modi would be defeated in Karnataka, not BJP, as he was the face. Among these claims of becoming a king, there is also a claim of becoming a kingmaker. JDS has said that the government will not be formed without him.