Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Why doubt over makeover of Sangh?

| Updated: Oct 06, 2022, 11:46 PM IST

Congress leader Digvijay Singh has raised 8 questions over the changes in the Sangh and asked whether a woman will ever be made the Sarsanghchalak of RSS? In fact, for the first time during the Dussehra rally of the Sangh, a woman was made the chief guest. On this occasion, Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat spoke of women empowerment.