Kasam Samvidhan Ki : Why Politics over Places of Worship Act 1991?

| Updated: Oct 19, 2022, 10:42 PM IST

The Places of Worship Act of 1991 is the wall that separates Ayodhya from Kashi and Mathura. But now this act is under question. And it is also within the scope of the debate of the Supreme Court, there are many petitions regarding whether this Act should be abolished or amended.