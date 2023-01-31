videoDetails

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Will Bharat Jodo Yatra help Congress in 2024?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 31, 2023, 01:10 AM IST

Rahul Gandhi's visit has come to an end amid heavy snowfall and rain in Srinagar, the capital of Jammu and Kashmir. During this, even today, he has fiercely targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party, RSS and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Rahul also mentioned his grandmother and his father. Wayanad MP said that BJP people will not be able to walk. Congress had sent invitations to 23 opposition parties at the conclusion of Bharat Jodo Yatra. But the leaders of less than half the parties had reached here. Watch today's debate on this big issue in Kasam Samvidhan Ki.