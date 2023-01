videoDetails

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Will the opposition be able to unite against Modi?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 19, 2023, 12:20 AM IST

In 2024, BJP is once again planning to form the government on the face of PM Modi. But at the same time there is no single face visible to the opposition by holding whose hand it can pave the way for 2024, in such a situation the biggest question before the opposition is whether it will be able to give competition to the BJP without being united?