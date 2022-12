Kasam Samvidhan Ki : Will there be a big game in the Gujarat elections this time?

| Updated: Dec 04, 2022, 11:39 PM IST

In the second phase of the Gujarat assembly elections, voting will be held on 93 assembly seats tomorrow. 833 candidates are trying their luck. PM Modi has also reached Ahmedabad to cast his vote. But the big question is whether the BJP will be able to make a comeback in the Gujarat elections or whether the people there want a change. Watch the big debate in Kasam Samvidhan Ki on this issue.