Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Wisdom came in distress, the new 'face' of the conspiracy?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 18, 2023, 12:10 AM IST

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif admitted for the first time that unemployment and poverty have increased in his country after the war with India. After that he said that we want to hold talks with India. But now a U-TURN has been taken on behalf of Pakistan PMO on the words of Shahbaz Sharif. Watch today's debate on this big issue in Kasam Samvidhan Ki