Kasam Samvidhan Ki: 'Zero tolerance' in India on terrorism!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 28, 2022, 11:00 PM IST

In an encounter between security forces and terrorists in Sidhra area of ​​Jammu, the army had killed 4 terrorists. According to the information, there was a huge amount of weapons with the slain terrorists. This is the second encounter by the security forces within a week. After the abolition of Article 370 in Kashmir, Pakistan is upset and it is repeatedly trying to carry out terrorist incidents. Watch today's debate on the issue of terrorism in Kasam Samvidhan Ki.