Kashmir Dialogue: Why the 'politics of confusion' on Kashmir?

After the removal of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, PM Modi's meeting with the leaders of Kashmir was held in Delhi for the first time. This closed-door conversation lasted for about three and a half hours. PM Modi described this meeting as important for the development of Jammu and Kashmir. But the political parties of Jammu and Kashmir could not get out of their agenda even after this meeting.