Kashmir valley is returning to normalcy, no deaths reported, restoration of phone lines from Saturday: J&K chief secretary

Addressing a press conference on Friday, Jammu and Kashmir chief secretary BVR Subrahmanyam reassured that there has been no loss of life or injury since restrictions were imposed in the Kashmir valley after abrogation of Article 370. He said restrictions on telecommunication and other facilities will continue to ease over the next few days. He also said security has been kept on high alert due to possibility of terror attacks to destabilise peace in the region.