Kashmiri Pandit Killing: Will there be an end to targeted killings?

| Updated: Oct 16, 2022, 10:42 PM IST

On Saturday, Kashmiri Pandit Puran Krishna Bhatt was shot dead by terrorists in Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir. Terrorist organization KFF has claimed responsibility for the murder. Now the question is, how long will the politics on the tears of Hindus last?