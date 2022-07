Kawad fair begins with Month of Sawan

With the beginning of the month of Sawan, the Kawad fair has also started. the crowd of devotees has gathered at Har Ki Pauri.

| Updated: Jul 14, 2022, 12:26 PM IST

With the beginning of the month of Sawan, the Kawad fair has also started. the crowd of devotees has gathered at Har Ki Pauri.