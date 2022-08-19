Kejriwal attacked the central government over the CBI raid

Kejriwal has attacked the central government over the CBI raid on Manish Sisodia. Kejriwal said that an article was published in the New York Times on Delhi's education, Sisodia is the best education minister and BJP is plotting false raids on our leaders.

| Updated: Aug 19, 2022, 05:01 PM IST

