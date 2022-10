Kejriwal's letter to PM Modi, demands for picture of Lakshmi-Ganesh on notes

| Updated: Oct 28, 2022, 01:23 PM IST

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In this letter, CM Kejriwal has put a demand to print Lord Lakshmi-Ganesha Photo along with Gandhiji's picture on indian currency.