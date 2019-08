Key takeaways from PM Modi's Independence Day speech

Delivering his sixth Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort, PM Modi said, "GST brought to life the dream of One Nation, One Tax. India has also achieved One Nation, One Grid in the energy sector. Arrangements have been made for One Nation, One Mobility Card and today, India is talking about One Nation, One Election. The discussion on this should happen democratically." #IndependenceDay