Khabrein Khatakhat: After 24 years, Mallikarjun Kharge to be the first non-Gandhi to head Congress

| Updated: Oct 26, 2022, 09:03 AM IST

Preparations are underway at the Congress headquarters for the ceremony as Veteran leader Mallikarjun Kharge will formally take over as the Congress president on Wednesday. Kharge will be the first non-Gandhi to head the outfit in 24 years.