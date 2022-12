videoDetails

Khabrein Khatakhat: AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi To Present Adjournment Motion in Parliament Over India-China Clash In Arunachal's Tawang

| Updated: Dec 13, 2022, 08:04 AM IST

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi will present an adjournment motion in Parliament regarding the clash between India and China in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang. Owaisi said that there is an urgent need for discussion on this issue.