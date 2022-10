Khabrein Khatakhat: Biggest Deepotsav in Ramnagari Ayodhya today

| Updated: Oct 23, 2022, 10:05 AM IST

Diwali Deepotsav is going to begin in Ayodhya today. This year's Diwali Deepotsav is going to be very special because Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CM Yogi are going to mark their presence together.