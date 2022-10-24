NewsVideos

Khabrein Khatakhat: Diwali of army soldiers on the border

|Updated: Oct 24, 2022, 08:14 AM IST
This segment brings to you top news of the day. Watch full video to know more.

Jyotish Guru Show: Know the solution to your problem
16:43
Jyotish Guru Show: Know the solution to your problem
Videsh Superfast: Jinping becomes President of China for the third time
1:42
Videsh Superfast: Jinping becomes President of China for the third time
Namaste India: PM Modi will celebrate Diwali with soldiers this year
7:12
Namaste India: PM Modi will celebrate Diwali with soldiers this year
Zee Top 10: India beat Pakistan by four wickets
1:39
Zee Top 10: India beat Pakistan by four wickets
Diwali Deepotsav 2022: Ayodhya set to light 18 lakh `diyas` today
6:45
Diwali Deepotsav 2022: Ayodhya set to light 18 lakh `diyas` today

