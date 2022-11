Khabrein Khatakhat: FINAL ROUND of polygraph test will be done today in shraddha murder case

| Updated: Nov 28, 2022, 08:56 AM IST

Shraddha murder case accused Aftab Amin Poonawalla will again undergo polygraph test today. This test will be held at FSL, Rohini, Delhi. Before this, 3 telegraph tests have been done for Aftab. The first Test took place on Tuesday, 22 November.