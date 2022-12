videoDetails

Khabrein Khatakhat: Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu Makes A Big Statement Ahead of his Swearing-In Ceremony as Himachal's CM

| Updated: Dec 11, 2022, 09:40 AM IST

Himachal New Chief Minister Swearing-In Ceremony will be conducted at around 1:30 PM today . Congress's Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu has made a big statement on MLAs before the oath. He said, 'Our MLAs will not break'.