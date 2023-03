videoDetails

Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh arrested in 'Nakodar', sources claim weapons found

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 18, 2023, 04:56 PM IST

Big news is coming out quoting the sources. Jalandhar police has taken Amritpal into custody from Nakodar. Amritpal and his 6 companions have also been detained by the police. The police have also recovered weapons.