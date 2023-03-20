हिन्दी
videoDetails
Khalistani supporters attack Indian High Commission in London
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
Mar 20, 2023, 10:48 AM IST
Protesting the police action against Amritpal Singh, some Khalistan supporters created a ruckus in the premises of the Indian High Commission
×
