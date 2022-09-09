Kids, beware of these dogs!

NewsVideos

A child has been attacked by a Pitbull dog in Ghaziabad. After this incident in Sanjay Nagar Park, more than 150 stitches had to be done on the face of the child. The Municipal Corporation has imposed a fine of Rs 5000 in this regard. After this accident, now the question is whether there is a need to make strict laws regarding keeping dogs and other animals. Watch this ground report of Zee News.

Sep 09, 2022
